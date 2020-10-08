WWE News: Triple H praises Roman Reigns' character development as Tribal Chief; Says he's on a different level

Triple H has been mighty impressed with Roman Reigns' new avatar stating in an interview that The Tribal Chief looks like a movie star and is one of the most athletic guys on any wrestling roster.

Triple H recently appeared on WWE's The Bump where he discussed in detail about Universal Champion Roman Reigns' evolution. Since his monumental return, we've seen a very big change in The Big Dog as he embraces his heel persona while aligning himself with Paul Heyman. Paul Levesque has been very appreciative of how far The Tribal Chief has come as evidenced by his complimentary words for Reigns.

"I think what you are seeing now is the full finished product," Triple H began, via 411 Mania, and added that everybody goes through evolutions of who they are, what they want to be and what they want to accomplish with their life and career. "And for Roman, it’s always been different because of his family background and because of the dynamics of his family – all of the Samoan Dynasty, so to speak. And when you step into that arena with the pressure of your family on you, including The Rock, it’s heavy in what can you accomplish and what can you do," Levesque explained. The 51-year-old wrestler continued that when you look at Roman rising up through that, it's hard not to think that the 34-year-old wrestler has everything possible to not only be a star in WWE but in anything he wants to do.

"He looks like a movie star, he’s one of the most athletic guys on any roster, he’s smart, he’s articulate, he’s controlled and composed, he doesn’t get rattled, he doesn’t panic, he doesn’t stress – everything you could want," Paul praised The Shield member.

Triple H noted how it takes a while to develop what's there and trust in yourself as that's what you need to be to move on in life and as you move on through that, these goals change. Levesque believes that the Roman they see now is the "finished article."

"This is the Roman Reigns that knows what he wants, has what he wants, is at the head of the table for his entire family. To me, I love what he’s doing right now. This is him. It’s honest and true. This is real, this is him. That’s why it feels so strong, and what he did on Sunday was proof to the world that maybe with the argument of a few people, he’s on a different level," Paul stated to The Bump referring to Reign's impressive Clash of Champions 2020 bout with cousin Jey Uso for the Universal Championship.

As a parting note, Triple H shared that there were moments in time in different eras of WWE where you knew that there were certain wrestlers who were on a different level from everyone else on a day-to-day basis, just executing at a different level. "Roman is there," Levesque proudly concluded.

