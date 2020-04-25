WWE News: Triple H reflects on completing 25 years with WWE; Says ‘There's no greater form of entertainment’

WWE superstar Triple H reflected on completing 25 years with the wrestling platform. Here’s what he had to say.

The 14-time World Champion Paul Levesque aka Triple H is celebrating his 25th anniversary with WWE. Back in 1995, the wrestling star entered the WWE ring for the very first time as Hunter Hearst Helmsley. He and his sledgehammer owned the wrestling ring for years as he entertained the fans with remarkable performances. Today, he works as the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE. On the occasion of completing 25 glorious years with the company, Paul reflected on his journey during an interview with People.

Speaking about dedicating so many years of his life to the platform that gave him all the fame and success in the world, Paul said that looking back at his journey makes him feel old. “It’s hard to believe, it certainly has gone by in a blink,” the 50-year-old said. Even though his WWE plotlines always portrayed the wrestling giant as a backstabbing villain who would do anything to win, the fans never stopped loving him. They greeted him with excitement every time he entered the ring.

Triple H had a rivalry with every top wrestling superstar, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Steve Austin, Mick Foley and his longtime friend, Shawn Michaels. But out of the ring, they all shared a special bond. Reflecting on his journey, Pauls said, “I think to me — and I still feel this way to this day — that when it is done well, there’s no greater form of entertainment in the world". He said he loves telling stories through this physical form because it is entertaining.

In addition to leaving a very deep mark in the world of wrestling through his power-packed performances, he also helped create a platform for the next generation WWE superstars through the company’s developmental show, NXT, that now features a list of strong wrestlers. Even though his role keeps him busy and away from entering the ring himself, he said watching the young talent in the ring gives him joy. “I watch these young kids and see them go out there and catch on to the lessons you teach them to. They go out there and they execute, and the crowd goes crazy and they come back in and they’re buzzing because you’d know that they’ve succeeded” he said.

He admitted that everything he has achieved during the course of his career is because of WWE and his passion for wrestling. “I did it out of passion, the performance part, but all the other stuff just came along,” Levesque says while reflecting. “Everything in my life comes from this business. It’s hard for me to even imagine life without wrestling. If I had never done it, then every component of my life would change,” he said.

“It’s like the saying, ‘Most of the things that you accomplished in your life are great, but then when you watch your kids accomplish things, it’s an even greater experience.’ It’s the same thing for me,” the wrestler added. Marking the occasion, Dwayne congratulated Paul for reaching the milestone with the sweetest message. “So I am honoured to send you this message, my friend, to help celebrate and help honour you at 25 years, of not only being a part of the WWE, but 25 years of being the WWE,” the rock said in the video.

“I’ve got to tell you, man, from the time I first got into the company, you, from my very first match in Survivor Series at The Garden. You were so good to me, so welcoming to me then, but also I knew of everybody in the locker room, that there was a hunger in your eyes. So congratulations on such an amazing 25 years. I look forward to the next 25 years. Thank you for being a friend, thank you for being a brother. Again, I love you, man. Happy 25th. Amazing, amazing. Love you brother,” The Rock added.

Reacting to Dwayne’s message Paul said, “That is awesome. I'm honoured, I really am. The worst part is how come he looks so great and I look like an old prune! I'm all wrinkled and grey - he looks exactly the same as he did when I wrestled him at the Garden when he walked in the door".

