WWE News: Triple H reveals he considered CANCELLING WrestleMania 36 amid Coronavirus pandemic

Triple H revealed that he considered cancelling or postponing WrestleMania 36 amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Read on to know more.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when live shows, movies, serial productions, public places, schools and offices across the world are shut down, WWE fans were expecting the company to cancel their eagerly awaited WrestleMania 36 event. However, the platform decided to go on with the event and entertain their fans who are practicing social distancing in their homes. However, Triple H recently revealed that he did consider postponing or cancelling the show, considering the health crisis that is haunting the world.

During an interaction with ESPN, Triple H stated that he and Vince McMahon were at the Performance Center in Orlando, at a WWE event, where there were fans present. He recalled mentioning to Vince that things were moving in a weird direction. He even told Vice that they should consider leaving some of the events, just in case things got worse. After the event, he said, in the next 24 hours everything was shut down. However, WWE managed to conduct events even during the lockdown. Even with minimal staff members and no fans, the wrestling champion said, the wrestler said it was necessary to go on.

When asked if at any point he thought of calling the whole thing off, the 50-year-old said they did think of cancelling or postponing the show, but that was before they came up with a better plan. Just last week, while reflecting on holding WWE event amid the ongoing health crisis, Triple H defended the decision by stating that people need entertainment. He stated that people need something to tune into and escape their stress amid the pandemic. He further said, now more than ever, people need to smile and forget about what is happening in the world.

