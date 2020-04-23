WWE News: Triple H reveals WWE officials wanted to cancel Boneyard match between AJ Styles and Undertaker

Triple H revealed that WWE officials wanted to cancel the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match between AJ Styles and Undertaker. Read on to know more.

The Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ styles was one of the major reasons why wrestling fans were eagerly waiting for the WrestleMania 36 event. And even though they did not get to see it live, Taker and Styles did not disappoint the views and gave a power-packed performance. During a recent interaction with After The Bell podcast, Triple H revealed that the WWE officials almost cancelled the Boneyard match. The 50-year-old wrestler stated WWE creators were apprehensive about the match because of its venue.

Triple stated that he had expected the set to be on a giant piece of land in the middle of nowhere near the Performance Center in Orlando. However, things did not go as planned and they could only find a one-acre lot near a residential neighborhood. Triple mentioned that considering the venue, the officials thought it shoot would not work out and wanted to get in touch with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to cancel the grand fight and film it in a studio.

But he convinced him to give it a go. “I was like, Michael, this is it. This is the hand we have, these are the cards we’ve been dealt. We’ve got to figure out how to make this work now,” he said. They finally did it and the fight turned out to be epic. Triple also mentioned that since the officials were not sure how it would turn out, Vince was given the job of producing the match.

