WWE News: UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez released from his WWE contract amid COVID 19 crisis

Cain Velasquez is the latest wrestling star to join the long list of in-ring talent released due to the budget cuts during the ongoing Coronavirus shutdown, The Wrestling Observer reported. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been released from his WWE contract. Earlier this month, The wrestling company released around 20 employees at one go, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Wrestlers like Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Rusev, Kurt Angle and Drake Maverick were fired as a measure to help compensate for the financial losses due to the pandemic.

After debuting in the company in October 2019, the 37-year-old wrestler only featured in two matches for WWE, and only one of them was televised. Cain defeated Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 in 2010 to win the heavyweight championship. In an attempt to capitalise on this rivalry, WWE organised a match between the two, just a few weeks after Cain’s debut. The wrestler ended up losing the match against Brock. In November 2019, Cain teamed up with Humberto Carrillo and brutally defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

After the match, it was reported that Cain was dealing with a knee injury. The wrestler took a break to focus on his health and in February it was reported that he was feeling completely healthy. WWE took its wrestler and fans by surprise after the company announced the decision to fire its wrestlers. Reportedly, the move will help WWE save USD 4 million monthly amid the COVID-19 shutdown. Meanwhile, the company is all set to host its Money in the Bank event on May 10, 2020. ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ex WWE wrestler No Way Jose REVEALS why BTS member Suga is his bias: When he raps, it's impactful

