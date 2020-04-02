WWE News: The Undertaker and Chris Jericho’s Twitter interaction will amuse all their fans; Check it out

This rare Twitter interaction between WWE champion The Undertaker and AEW superstar Chris Jericho will amuse all their fans. Check it out.

Ahead of his WrestleMania 36 match against AJ Styles, The Undertaker released a gritty and kind of spooky, promo teasing their feud before the much-anticipated fight. After the promo was released, a fan pointed out that the 55-year-old wrestler used a term in the clip that happens to be AEW star Chris Jericho’s catchphrase. The fan warned that Undertaker probably had a lawsuit on the way for doing that. Thanks to this extremely attentive fan, we all got to see a fun twitter interaction between Undertaker and Jericho.

In the promo, Undertaker used the word “a** clown” for Styles and the fan tweeted, “BIG lawsuit incoming for @undertaker's use of "assclown". Responding to the fan’s tweet Jericho quipped, “Hardly! He’s the @undertaker...he can use as many of my catch phrases as he wants!!!” Even though the whole world is always on social media these days, you hardly see Taker interacting with fans on these platforms. But, reacting to this tweet, the wrestling giant tagged the AEW wrestler and apologised. “My bad @IAmJericho ....I knew I had heard that somewhere before....” he wrote.

Check out the tweets here:

@IAmJericho - BIG lawsuit incoming for @undertaker's use of "assclown". — Alex Malone (@albalmal) March 31, 2020

Hardly! He’s the @undertaker...he can used as many of my catch phrases as he wants!!! https://t.co/NnPo7xhB0H — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 31, 2020

My bad @IAmJericho ....I knew I had heard that somewhere before.... — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 31, 2020

Undertaker basically slammed Styles in the promo and did a lot more than just call him “a** clown.” For starters, the clip featured the WWE champion, dressed in his signature gears, standing in front of a tombstone that had AJ Styles’ name written on it. Throughout the clip, he called the 42-year-old wrestler by his real name – Allen Jones. And stated that Styles wasn’t man enough to face him 15 years ago. He further warned Styles and said that he has “stepped in something now there’s no coming back from,” and that he foolish pride is making some bad decisions for him. ALSO READ: WWE News: AJ Styles slams The Undertaker over his TNA wrestling Jab in WrestleMania 36 promo

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More