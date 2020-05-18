WWE News: The Undertaker apologised to Roman Reigns for his WrestleMania 33 performance: I felt so bad

A new backstage footage revealed that The Undertaker apologised to Roman Reigns for his WrestleMania 33 performance. Read on to know more.

WWE superstar The Undertaker apologised to Roman Reigns for his performance in WWE WrestleMania 33 match, which was supposed to be his retirement match. Fans bid a tearful goodbye to the legend after he left his hat and coat in the ring following the brutal defeat against Roman. Considering how the match ended, people thought it would be Taker’s last match for the company. However, he made a comeback during the WrestleMania 34 event and ended up defeating John Cena.

In the preview for Taker’s The Last Ride documentary, the WWE superstar can be seen apologising for his performance in the match with Reigns, The Sun reported. The backstage footage, which was shot after Taker’s WrestleMania 34 victory against John Cena, shows Taker bumping into Reigns. As Reigns congratulates him for his victory against Cena, the wrestling giant says, “I felt so bad about last year. I just want you to know, that bothers me. I didn’t have it, you know that."

Last week, during an interview with ESPN, the 55-year-old wrestler revealed that the fight made him feel ‘disgusted.’ He suggested that his decision to continue his journey in the ring even after contemplating retirement might have had something to do with his loss against Reigns. “That was one of those times it was tough having the cameras there. That was the first time that I watched that match back. I was so disgusted with it that I didn’t want to watch it back,” he recalled. The wrestler admitted that he can’t perform as well as he did back in the day because he is old now.

