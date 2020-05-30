WWE News: The Undertaker calls out Hulk Hogan for faking his neck injury: I know what you're all about

The Undertaker called out his fellow wrestler superstar Hulk Hogan for faking his neck injury in 1991 WWE Championship match. Read on to know more.

WWE superstar Mark William Calaway aka The Undertaker has been a part of the wrestling world for over 30 years now. Over the course of his career, The Undertaker always kept his personal life and even his personal views under tight wraps. However, in the past few months, he has opened up about his life like never before. With the nature of their profession, it is very common for wrestlers to not get along with one another, and during his latest interview with ESPN, The Deadman opened up about one such feud.

During the interaction, he detailed his backstage beef with Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, and accused him of lying about his infamous neck injury. Back in 1991, The Undertaker brutally defeated Hogan to win his very first WWE Championship. After he lost, Hogan claimed that he had severely injured his neck during the match. However, after all these years, The Undertaker revealed that Hulk had lied about the injury. He mentioned that after he made the claim, The Undertaker watched the match again and realised Hulk never hit his head.

“I was like, 'Terry, I watched it back, your head never hit!' He's like, 'Brother, what it was is you had me so tight, that when we came down, I had nowhere to move, and that's what jammed my neck. I couldn't move at all.' At that point, then I was like, 'Okay,' I kind of realised I know what you're all about, and that's all I needed,” he said.

When Hogan returned to the WWE wrestling ring in 2002, after spending 6 years in WCW, The Undertaker greeted him, but they were never friendly. He mentioned that he would always greet him and engage him in conversation, but the animosity was always there.

