WWE News: The Undertaker calls out WWE for snubbing his wife Michelle McCool; Details Inside

The Undertaker slammed WWE for forgetting to include his wife Michelle McCool in its Women’s History Month gallery. Here’s what he said.

WWE forgot to include wrestler Michelle McCool in its Women’s History Month gallery and this did not go down well with her husband and WWE wrestler, The Undertaker. The gallery featured photos of all the women champions dating back to the 1990s and the list did not include McCool. Shortly after the pictures were revealed, she shared a post reminding people that she is more than just Undertaker’s wife and has made a significant contribution to the wrestling world.

“Real talk-when you’ve put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe (simply b/c I’m the @undertaker wife) have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the “women’s revolution”-but WOW-not even top 45,” she tweeted. A few hours later, WWE updated the list and finally added McCool in it. The company announced the addition on Twitter. “We’ve made some pretty cool updates to this #WomensHistoryMonth gallery. See which trailblazers we’ve added! @McCoolMichelleL” the tweet read. However, the correction did not impress Undertaker. He replied to WWE’s tweet and wrote, “Too little too late...unbelievable!!”

Real talk-when you’ve put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe(simply b/c I’m the @undertaker wife)have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the “women’s revolution”-but WOW-not even top 45!#zerotalent #undertakerswife #laycoolwho #hadtospeak #stillblessed https://t.co/0VY7QyUALV — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020

Undertaker recently made his comeback in the wrestling ring during WWE Super ShowDown 2020 event. While the rumours were that the wrestler will make a short appearance on the show, he gave his fans more than what they were expecting. He locked horns with AJ Styles and ended up winning the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match by defeating AJ Styles.

The wrestler did not waste much time and won the match even before he took off his coat. He pinned AJ Styles with a deadly chokeslam. According to various reports, WWE is planning an AJ Styles vs The Undertaker fight for the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event. Speculations are that this time Styles will win the fight.

