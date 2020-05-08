WWE News: The Undertaker has THIS to say on Boneyard Match vs AJ Styles being his possible retirement bout

The Undertaker revealed in an interview as to whether his epic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36 was his last ride in WWE. Read below to know what The Phenom had to share on the same.

When Brock Lesnar finally defeated The Undertaker's impressive winning streak at Wrestlemania 30, fans all around the world were under the impression that it would be The Deadman's retirement match. However, years later, Taker still pops up every now and then for special matches. With age catching up, you can see the fuel running low with every match (The WWE Super ShowDown 2019 match against Goldberg was cringeworthy!) but The Phenom also rose from the ashes during his Wrestlemania 36 bout with AJ Styles. The epic Boneyard Match between the two veteran wrestlers was a major highlight from the entire PPV.

In an interview with TV Guide, to promote his WWE Network Special, The Undertaker: The Last Ride, the 55-year-old wrestler was asked point-blank if the Wrestlemania 36 bout was his final bow in WWE. To this, Taker honestly replied, "I just don't know. I want people to watch [The Last Ride] and kind of come away with their own conclusions of where I'm at. But I have to go into each and every match looking at it that way at this point."

Moreover, Taker confessed that after being left off the Wrestlemania 35 card, for the first time in 19 years, the wrestler was content. Why? Because he had come to grips with the fact that his days, especially with Wrestlemania, made it seem like it was time to move on. Then, came AJ Styles!

"And then, the match with A.J. presents itself. We've both been in the business for a while and our paths had never crossed. That's very unusual to never have a match with [someone of that stature] and I really hold him in very high regard as an in-ring performer and as a human being," Taker revealed to TV Guide.

Do you think it's time for The Undertaker to retire? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: The Undertaker on John Cena, Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse bout at Wrestlemania 36: Definitely not traditional

Meanwhile, The Undertaker: The Last Ride premieres on WWE Network on May 10, 2020.

