WWE News: The Undertaker helps raise money for COVID 19 relief by auctioning a dinner with him

As the world comes to a standstill amid the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, people are struggling to make the ends meet. To help these people survive the crisis, various celebrities have been using their social and financial status to contribute and raise money for the COVID 19 relief fund. The latest celebrity to join the list is WWE superstar The Undertaker. The 55-year-old professional wrestler recently accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE on social media. For the unversed, the challenge has been launched to raise funds for feeding the people in need.

In addition to Undertaker, various other celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and Magic Johnson also accepted the challenge. The fundraiser motivates people into contributing to the cause and, in return, offers the winner once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences with these celebrities. As part of this challenge, Undertaker will offer the winner a dinner and a one-of-a-kind gift that the lucky fan will get to cherish forever. The starting bid was USD 2,500 and the auction will end on Friday.

Taker posted a video on his Instagram accepting the challenge and further nominated Post Malone and West Coast Choppers' Jesse James to take the challenge forward. “I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this challenge. So what I'm going to do bring to the table is dinner with The Undertaker. We can talk all things wrestling and along with that dinner, I'm gonna bring one of my iconic ring jackets that I've worn at one of the pay-per-views I've performed in. These things really mean a lot to me, they've all been custom made,” he noted in the clip.

