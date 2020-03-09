WWE News: The Undertaker makes shocking appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

The Undertaker made a shocking appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber and helped Aleister Black defeat AJ Styles. Read on to know more.

After making a grand come back last month at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 event, The Undertaker took his fans by surprise after he appeared on the latest edition of the WWE Elimination Chamber. The 54-year-old wrestler helped Aleister Black pick up the biggest win of his career by defeating AJ Styles. While initially Styles owned the fight with his powerful blows and it seemed like he would win the match, Undertaker came out of nowhere and from there, it all went south for Styles.

Black had a No DQ match against Styles. It initially seemed like the OC was going to help Styles against Black. However, just when the fans thought Styles would end up winning the fight, the lights went out and Undertaker made a dramatic entry. The WWE star first took out Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and then attacked Styles with a chokeslam. He assisted Black by helping him pin Styles and win the fight. By the time the lights came on, Undertaker was gone.



Just last month, Undertaker won the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match at Super ShowDown 2020 by defeating Styles. Undertaker did not waste much time and won the match even before he took off his coat. The wrestler pinned Styles with a deadly chokeslam and ended up winning the fight. Considering their recent interaction in the ring, it is clear that there is going to be an Undertaker vs. AJ Styles match soon. There is a possibility that the organisers might add the wrestlers to WWE’s WrestleMania36 lineup. ALSO READ: WWE News: Goldberg is not planning on retiring any time soon; Says ‘I can still do what I did back in the day’

