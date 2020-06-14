  1. Home
WWE News: The Undertaker recalls WrestleMania25 & hails Shawn Michaels; He can have a great match with a broom

WWE fame The Undertaker recalls his Wrestlemania experience with Shawn Michaels and compliments his caliber.
The Undertaker is known to have one of the longest winning streaks in Wrestlemania. The WWE fame recently featured in The Ed Mylett Show and recalled his best bout. Reminiscing his WrestleMania 25 bout, The Undertaker spoke about how he and Shawn Michaels wished to fight Triple H and Randy Orton in the main event. Undertaker's match against Shawn Michaels was placed sixth on the main card and he recalls how it was a delight wrestling with him.

"When you get to WrestleMania, it's awesome to be on the card. But, when you're on the card with someone the caliber of Shawn Michaels and the ego kicks in, where if you don't put this match on last, you're making a very big mistake. Especially with the first match, we felt like we should be on last," The Undertaker said. Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker wrestled each other at the 2018 Crown Jewel where Undertaker and Kane teamed up against Triple H and Michaels and the rest is history.

Speaking about his experience wrestling with Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker hailed the WWE fame and stated, "Shawn Michaels can have a great match with a broom. That's just how great he is. It's fun to be able to work with guys like that because I don't have to worry about them. He's not intimidated, because he's in the ring with The Undertaker. So, I don't have to worry about what Shawn Michaels is going to do because I know he's going to do Shawn Michaels, and that allows Undertaker to do Undertaker."

