WWE News: The Undertaker RETIRES from wrestling after 30 years: My career and my legacy speaks for itself

In the finale of Undertaker: The Last Ride, The Undertaker confirmed to the WWE Universe that he was indeed retiring after being an icon in the industry for 30 years. Read below to know what Taker had to share in his retirement announcement.

The Undertaker is a name that has become synonymous with WWE for three decades and counting. Moreover, if someone isn't even a fan of professional wrestling, they have still heard or know of Taker. In his five-part documentary series, Undertaker: The Last Ride, the WWE Universe was teased with the idea of a possible retirement announcement and finally, the finale confirmed that the legendary WWE wrestler was saying goodbye to his home after 30 years of pure entertainment.

During Undertaker: The Last Ride Ep 5, Taker revealed the reason why he finally decided to retire from professional wrestling with his last bout being the epic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36. "My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters. And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children," the 55-year-old wrestler began, via Comicbook.

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just had one hell of a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business. Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring," Taker continued.

"I've got a pit in my stomach right now (chuckles). This time the cowboy really rides away," The Deadman concluded.

WWE paid a short, sweet yet larger than life tribute to Taker in a tweet with a collage of his greatest moments in WWE, tweeting, "#ThankYouTaker."

Given that it was Styles who had the honour to be Taker's last opponent in WWE, the former tweeted his tribute to the icon, tweeting, "Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania. If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me."

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

To say that Taker will be missed in WWE would be an understatement! Thank you for the memories, Mark Callaway and putting your body on the line to entertain your millions and millions of fans.

Meanwhile, in an interview with ComicBook, when Taker was asked to choose his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, Taker revealed, "You got to have [Ric] Flair. You gotta have [Hulk] Hogan. Stone Cold [Steve Austin]... That fourth one's tough. It could be Harley [Race]. It could be Dusty [Rhodes]. It could be Bruno [Sammartino]. And I base that on contributions to the business. Not so much if they were a great worker or this or that, but... Oh, I know my fourth, it's Andre [The Giant]. I don't know why I forgot Andre. So yeah, it would probably be Flair, Hogan, Stone Cold and Andre."

Regarding fans and wrestlers adding his name to their Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, The Phenom shared that he's flattered and honoured as his legacy is what it is. For him, it's more like a conversation of who's better, Michael Jordan or LeBron James. In that conversation, Taker puts Kobe Bryant as well. While Taker is flattered and he's aware of his contributions to WWE, he looks at his picks and how they really captivated the fans. For him, Flair was the standard and when WWF took off, Hogan was at the top and then the industry had the drop-off after which Stone Cold came and it was roaring back again. Finally, Andre is just the eighth Wonder of the World.

With 30 years worth of entertainment in his repertoire and a Wrestlemania streak that will always be monumental, The Undertaker's legacy will live on forever.

