WWE News: The Undertaker REVEALED he considered leaving WWE for WCW: I was so frustrated

WWE superstar The Undertaker revealed that he once considered leaving WWE to join WCW because he was frustrated with the creative direction at WWE. Read on to know more.

The Undertaker has been an inseparable part of the wrestling scene under WWE for the past 30 years. While he is currently not as active in the wrestling ring as he was back in the day, he is, beyond doubt, one of the most celebrated wrestlers of all time. While he has had a glorious career at WWE, the 55-year-old wrestler revealed that there was a point in his life when he was so frustrated with the creative direction at WWE, that he wanted to leave the company for WCW.

WCW is a defunct American professional wrestling promotion founded by media tycoon Ted Turner in 1988. While The Undertaker did not mention the year; he asserted that he considered joining Turner's company along with some other former WWE stars, including Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall. During his appearance on Sam Roberts’ Not Sam Wrestling podcast, The Deadman said even though he did think about leaving, he could not act on his plans, Wrestling news reported. “There was a time I was so frustrated with our creative direction," he shared.

“We had a bunch of really goofy characters. They (WCW) are down there doing real angles. It was common knowledge that they opened up the checkbook. I was hearing guys talking about the money they are making. You would be able to get a good check and stay at home most of the time. Those thoughts were there. But, when it got down to it, I said I can't. Obviously I'm not the best businessman but something inside me said you can't leave here,” The Undertaker said. ALSO READ: WWE News: Edge gets injured during Backlash Greatest Wrestling Match Ever against Randy Orton?

