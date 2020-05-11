WWE News: The Undertaker REVEALS he was ‘disgusted’ with his WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reigns

WWE superstar The Undertaker admitted that he was disgusted with his performance in WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reigns. Here’s what he had to say.

Over the years, The Undertaker has tirelessly entertained the WWE fans with his powerful and dramatic performances. During the course of his career, the wrestling superstar has participated in countless power-packed matches and has added many titles to his wrestling resume. The Undertaker was known for The Streak, a series of 21 straight victories at WWE's flagship annual event, WrestleMania, before it was broken by Brock Lesnar. From the past couple of years, the wrestler hasn’t been on the top of his game due to various issues.

After he locked horn with Roman Reigns at WWE’s WrestleMania 33 event and ended up losing, people thought it would be The Undertaker’s last match for the company. Fans bid a tearful goodbye to the legend after he left his hat and coat in the ring following the brutal defeat. After all these years, The Undertaker finally opened up about the match and admitted that it was a low point for him. While promoting his documentary called Undertaker: The Last Ride in an interview with ESPN, the 55-year-old wrestler revealed that the fight made him feel ‘disgusted.’

He suggested that his decision to continue his journey in the ring even after contemplating retirement might have had something to do with his loss against Reigns. “That was one of those times it was tough having the cameras there. That was the first time that I watched that match back. I was so disgusted with it that I didn’t want to watch it back,” he recalled. The wrestler admitted that he can’t perform as well as he did back in the day because he is old now.

“As I got older... I know when I’m out there and I’m moving slow. I know when my limp is more prominent than it may be. Or when I’m behind in a spot. I just know now. I’m battling with it. I was so disappointed for Roman,” he added. He might not be as furious as he was a couple of years back, but he is still one of the most celebrated fighters in the wrestling scene. Just earlier this year, he faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard match for WrestleMania 36 event and brutally defeated the 42-year-old WWE star. ALSO READ: WWE Money In The Bank 2020: Otis & Asuka climb the ladder to victory; Check out results and match highlights

Credits :ESPNYouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×