WWE News: The Undertaker REVEALS how he wants his WWE retirement to go down

WWE superstar The Undertaker detailed his plans for WWE retirement. Read on to find out.

The Undertaker has been a part of WWE for almost 30 years now, and even though he is not currently as active in the wrestling scene as he was back in the day, he continues to be one of the most celebrated WWE wrestlers of all time. While the wrestling giant has come back several times, it should not come as a surprise that the 55-year-old will put an end to his wrestling career soon. During a recent interview, The Undertaker opened up about how he wants to retire from WWE.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark William Calaway, stated that when he finally says goodbye to the wrestling ring, he wants to do justice to his character. “When you’re thinking of the old school Undertaker, that’s not a character that comes down to the ring and says, ‘Thank you for being with me for 30 years. It’s been a great career. I want to thank…’ That’s not what that guy does if you’re being true to the character and what people want to see,” he told People.

He said he wants to end his career as a professional wrestler as John Elway retired after winning a couple of Super Bowls. “The John Elway ending, when he went out and he won a couple of Super Bowls and then retired. Or Peyton Manning, he wins the Super Bowl, then retired,” he mentioned. “When I’m looking at it, I want that match, that match when it’s just like, ‘Oh yeah. Bam. I still got it. I got gas in the tank, I tore it down. Now walk away,” he added.

Back when he locked horns with Roman Reigns at WWE’s WrestleMania 33 event and ended up losing, people thought it would be The Undertaker’s last match for the company. Fans bid a tearful goodbye to the legend after he left his hat and coat in the ring following the brutal defeat. However, the wrestler came back with a bang and is still going strong. Recently, while promoting his documentary called Undertaker: The Last Ride in an interview with ESPN, the wrestler revealed that the fight made him feel ‘disgusted.’

ALSO READ: Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy file for divorce after 5 years of marriage

Credits :People Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×