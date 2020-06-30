WWE News: The Undertaker reveals THIS near catastrophic match freaked him out: I was scared for the results

WWE star The Undertaker detailed the near catastrophic match in his wrestling career that ended up freaked him out. Read on to find out.

The Undertaker had been a part of some iconic and very explosive wrestling matches during the course of his career in WWE. The wrestler, who was an inseparable part of WWE for 30 years, has added various remarkable performances to his credit. Now, during an interview for Sam Robert's podcast, The Undertaker revealed that he one got “legit scared” during his match that turned out almost catastrophic. He recalled the incident that took place during his legendary 1998 match against Mick Foley.

In the power-packed match, The Undertaker threw Mankins off the roof of the cage. The Undertaker revealed that even though the move was pre-planned, he got scared for the outcome of the actions after Foley fell down. He admitted that the match got really close to being catastrophic. “I was trying to focus and hoping that he could move. Honestly, that was really close to being catastrophic. It really was, and like I said, he’d already taken the bump off the top. Although that one was planned, that was no easy, that is not easy to do,” he said.

He said the move did not land easily on Foley’s body and that freaked him out. “It ain’t easy on the body. And then this happens, and he landed in such a funky way. I didn’t know that he was going to get up, so I’m having to think, I need to get down there for one and check on him. But man, I was legit scared for what the results were going to be,” The Undertaker explained.

