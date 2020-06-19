WWE News: The Undertaker REVEALS why he shed a tear watching Edge vs Randy Orton at Backlash

Edge and Randy Orton had a terrific showing in their highly-anticipated match at Backlash and The Undertaker reveals why he shed a tear watching that particular bout. Read below to know what 55-year-old wrestler had to say on the same.

Billed by WWE as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," the WWE Universe was wary of Edge and Randy Orton's main event match at Backlash. However, the two wrestlers gave us one hell of a match and while it may not have been the greatest, it was still a damn good showing as both delivered in spades. Giving the match his nod was none other than legendary WWE wrestler, The Undertaker, who was all praises for Edge and Randy during his recent appearance on After The Bell.

"At Backlash, Edge and Randy, honestly, it almost brought a tear to my eye because I haven’t seen that type of wrestling match in so long. That is what professional wrestling is or what it’s supposed to be in my opinion." Taker confessed, via Wrestling News, while talking about how the athletes of today are like comic books, superhero stuff where they rely too much on that aspect of their performance and not enough on their character and the willingness to sell and to make things mean something.

"It’s great being able to be as athletic as all these guys are. But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t mean anything because when you rely on all that athleticism and rely only on that athleticism, you continually push the envelope on our audience. They are going to get desensitized to the double backflip off the top to somebody on the floor. They are going to see it a couple of times and then go, 'Ok! I’ve seen that now what do you have for me,'" the 55-year-old wrestler explained.

Taker continued that now, you have to continually push the envelope athletically which puts you at a higher risk for injury and at the end of the day, it's all about self-preservation. The wrestler added that you have to work smart to make your career last. That doesn't mean you take the day off and instead you can work hard and you should work hard every night.

"But, you have to work smart. I think the guys right now are relying too much on athleticism and not enough on storytelling," Taker concluded.

Do you agree with The Undertaker's analogy on the state of professional wrestling today? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, not only did Randy defeat Edge at Backlash but the latter also incurred a triceps injury that could put him out of action for months. This week's RAW saw Christian returning for an unsanctioned match against Orton but losing due to Ric Flair's interference.

