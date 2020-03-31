WWE News: The Undertaker runs down AJ Styles in a promo ahead of The Boneyard WrestleMania 36 fight

The Undertaker issued a warning for AJ Styles in a promo ahead of their WWE Boneyard WrestleMania 36 match. Read on to know more.

The latest episode of WWE RAW opened with a promo by The Undertaker about upcoming WrestleMania 36 match against AJ Styles. The clip featured the WWE champion, dressed in his signature gears, standing in front of a tombstone that had AJ Styles’ name written on it. He also called the 42-year-old wrestler by his real name – Allen Jones. “What can I say, Allen Jones, I mean, since we are being real now, for such a small man you’ve got you got a really big mouth. And I don’t know if you have a big set or you are just really that stupid,” Undertaker says in the promo.

In another video, while talking about Undertaker, Styles had said that maybe 10-15 years ago he wouldn’t have considered locking horns with the 55-year-old wrestler. Reacting to this statement, Undertaker said, “You are damn right you wouldn’t want to. You were content being a big fish in a little pond because you knew you didn’t have what it takes to hang with The Undertaker, Stone Cold, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Edge, the very best this business had to offer.”

He further warned Styles and said that he has “stepped in something now there’s no coming back from,” and that he foolish pride is making some bad decision for him. while dissing Taker in his video, Styles had taken multiple jibes at his wife Michelle McCool and that did not go down well for Taker. He said while everything else is business, Styles crossed the line by talking about his wife. “You will pay the ultimate price for disrespecting her,” he warned. He signed off the promo with his signature catch-phrase “Rest in Peace.” ALSO READ: WWE: Triple H on holding WWE events amid Coronavirus lockdown: I'm doing this for people

