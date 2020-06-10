WWE News: The Undertaker was set to win WrestleMania 30 match against Brock Lesnar until last minute changes

The Undertaker revealed he was set to win WWE WrestleMania 30 match against Brock Lesnar and continue his streak until Vince McMahon made the last minute call.

The Undertaker was known for The Streak, a series of 21 straight victories at WWE's flagship annual event, WrestleMania, before it was broken by Brock Lesnar. During his latest interview, the wrestling icon revealed that he was originally supposed to win the WrestleMania 30 match against Brock and continue his streak but Vince McMahon decided to make some last moment changes, CBS Sports reported. The result of the fight was changed on the day of the match.

“We had gone back and forth depending on the day. It changed very often, but it had been that way [with Lesnar losing] for about a week, and I showed up thinking I was going over. I found out about 1 p.m. that I wasn't. It is what it is. Obviously, in Vince's mindset, if it's not Brock, then who?” the 55-year-old actor revealed. Speaking about the decision, Taker said back then he felt like Brock did not need the big because he was already a giant wrestling star. He stated that some other wrestlers, like Roman Reign, could have benefited from the breaking streak storyline.

“My biggest concern was I just wanted to make sure that [McMahon] was sure and that's what he wanted to do. I didn't feel like Brock needed it. Brock was already a huge star, and it wasn't going to help him one way or another. My only concern was there might have been someone down the line that could have benefited from it more and that probably would've been Roman later on,” he reflected. However, he admitted that if he was going to lose to someone, Brock was the man.

