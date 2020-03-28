WWE News: Vince McMahon is not in favour of CM Punk returning to WWE in spite of interest by the wrestler?

According to a recent report, for Vince McMahon, former WWE wrestler CM Punk is the one person he "just can't do business with." Read below for more details on why Vince is not in favour of the former WWE wrestler returning to his wrestling company.

CM Punk's return to WWE Backstage came as a major shock to fans as the wrestler's 2014 exit from WWE was anything but amicable! Over the years, Punk has been extremely vocal and criticised WWE's way of working, especially, the management and creative team. The 41-year-old wrestler has not shied away from talking about his distaste for Vince McMahon either. And now, it seems as though Vince too isn't very excited about a possible CM Punk in-ring return to WWE, even though the WWE Universe is in favour of it!

Ever since his WWE Backstage stint, fans have been going crazy over a possibility of a WWE return for Punk, but Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Live debunked the rumours. Dave stated that Vince has labelled CM Punk as the one person he "just can't do business with." Moreover, it seems as though Punk isn't extremely close to Paul Heyman either as the WWE executive hasn't endorsed the wrestler's role as well! Meltzer also revealed that Punk's agent had allegedly approached WWE for an in-ring return but was turned down by the wrestling company.

When it comes to Punk's analyst role in WWE Backstage, WWE went along with the move that Fox made because they didn't want to be "making waves" early on in their relationship and it was relieving to know that Punk was just limited to one episode, a month.

WWE reportedly felt Punk devalued his star quality by coming on WWE Backstage, with the proof being the viewership being bumped down after his first appearance.

There may be no interest right now, but in an earlier interview, Triple H had shared that it's a 'never say never' situation when it comes to CM Punk's possible in-ring return to WWE. Moreover, Stephanie McMahon would love for both CM Punk and AJ Lee to return to WWE.

