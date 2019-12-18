WWE News: Was Dean Ambrose's name intentionally chucked out of a Debuts of the Decade video package?

Dean Ambrose's name was edited out, when talking about The Shield's debut at Survivor Series 2012, in the recent video package of Debuts of the Decade. On the other hand, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, who are still employed with WWE, were mentioned out loud.

Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley is currently at odds with his previous employment - WWE. It was in 2012, when Dean, along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns burst into the big leagues of WWE as they debuted during Survivor Series. Post the shocking debut, The Hounds of Justice managed to take over the company and whether it was together or against each other, they were the trailblazers for the new generation. Hence, it came as quite a shock that Dean refused to resign with the wrestling company and left WWE in April 2019. Furthermore, Jon Moxley was reborn and became a part of AEW.

During various interviews, since leaving WWE, Jon has been brutally honest about how he felt "imprisoned" during his tenure and that his creative juices were often stomped upon by the overbearing management, especially Vince McMahon. The bad blood between the two parties may have strengthened as the wrestling company may want the WWE Universe to slowly and steadily forget all about Dean Ambrose. In a recent video package highlighting Debuts of the Decade, The Shield took over the fourth spot. However, fans noticed a big discrepancy in the clip that was shown.

"... Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns from NXT. What the hell are they doing out here?," Michael Cole screams and one can't help but point out the obvious editing of the name Dean Ambrose.

Watch the video below:

In case we weren't entirely sure about the edit, a fan tweeted the original footage:

It looks like the plot has thickened!

Do you think the edit was intentional or just a minor fluke? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

