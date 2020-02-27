WWE News: Will Matt Hardy enter NXT if he renews his contract with WWE? Find Out

Wrestling star Matt Hardy might head to NXT if he decides to again sign his contract with WWE. Read on to know more.

Matt Hardy’s contract with WWE is about to expire on March 1, 2020, and reportedly, the company is currently discussing and negotiating his future on the platform. While the two parties are trying to reach a deal, earlier this month, WWE seemingly wrote him off with a brutal match with Randy Orton. And since then, there has been no official announcement about the wrestler. However, the rumours are that Matt might renew his contract with WWE and enter NXT.

According to PWInsider, WWE is trying to figure out a way to include Matt in its NXT system if he decides to continue his journey with the platform. Reportedly, Hardy was offered a substantial six-figure annual contract to continue his journey on the platform for a few more years, but he hasn’t accepted it yet. Matt was last seen in the ring earlier this month opposite Orton and it did not end well for him. After losing to Orton earlier this month, Hardy again entered the ring on February 17 to face Orton; this time in a no holds barred match and lost again.

Check out a clip from his match with Randy Orton here:

The episode featured Matt walking out wearing a neck brace and while Orton did initially act like he won’t hurt him, he had a change of heart and there was no saving Hardy after that. He started by hitting Matt with an RKO and then went for a conchairto. He then threw the chair outside of the ring and practically dragged Hardy to the ring steps where he delivered another conchairto, and this time referees surrounded him. However, it did not stop Orton from going for another blow. He again delivered another conchairto before yelling “I’m sorry!” and walking off looking troubled, Ringside News reported. ALSO READ: WWE News: Did Matt Hardy turn down a six figure contract offered by WWE? Find Out

Read More