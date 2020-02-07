WWE News: Wresting star Alexa Bliss dating singer Ryan Cabrera; Details Inside

WWE wresting superstar Alexa Bliss is currently dating American singer Ryan Cabrera. Read on to know more.

Ryan Cabrera has been sparking romance rumours with WWE star Alexa Bliss for quite some time now. The two have been spotted hanging out together on more than one occasion in the last couple of weeks and TMZ has now reported that the two are in fact dating. The American singer-songwriter first met Bliss in October the Smackdown on FOX premiere in Los Angeles. Reportedly, it was Cabrera’s friend The Miz, who played the matchmaker by introducing them.

They all hung out together backstage and the two immediately hit it off. Following their first meeting, the two were seen enjoying some quality time tighter as they got to know each other better. A few weeks after the Smackdown event, the two were spotted in Chicago. While Ryan was in the city for a concert and Alexa was wrestling in a WWE PPV event. Talk about perfect timing. Last year, the two went on a trip to Disney land together and Ryan was spotted with his arm draped around Alexa's shoulder.

While the two never spoke about their relationship in public and are yet to make a statement about the same, the two posed together for the cameras at Grammys 2020. Their appearance ended up adding more fuel to fire. Even though the two appeared together, they dodged any kind of questions about their relationship status. Meanwhile, Bowling For Soup and Alexa Bliss teamed up for a WWE crossover video based on former women’s champion and it was released on February 7.

