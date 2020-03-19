WWE News: WrestleMania 36 to be a two night event held at multiple locations; Details Inside

WWE has announced that WrestleMania 36 will be a two night event and it will take place at multiple locations; Details Inside

Earlier this week, it was announced that amid Coronavirus Pandemic, WWE has decided to go audience free for its upcoming WrestleMania 36 event, just like they did for the last week’s SmackDown show. In a statement, WWE mentioned that the event will no longer take place in Tampa Bay and will stream live on April 5 from WWE Performance Center in Orlando without a live audience. According to the latest report, the organisers have now decided that WrestleMania 36 is too big for just one night.

In a recent press conference, it was announced that for the first time in history, the event will be held over two nights and will take place at multiple locations, Forbes reported. The show will now stream live on April 4 and April 5 and will be hosted by retired NFL great and recent WWE signee Rob Gronkowski to host. WWE’s announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control announced last week that any gathering of 50 or more people should be avoided or cancelled for eight weeks, Fox News reported.

WrestleMania 36 was initially scheduled to take place in Tampa at a venue that can accommodate 65,890 people at a time. The latest changes have been made keeping the health crisis in mind. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University in the US, about 220,000 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus globally. While 84,000 people have recovered, the deadly virus has claimed the lives of 8,800, Al Jazeera reported.

Check out the current official card for WrestleMania 36 here:

The Undertaker Vs AJ Styles

Kevin Owens Vs Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns Vs Goldberg (c)

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Vs John Cena

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre Vs Brock Lesnar (c)

Last Man Standing Match: Edge Vs Randy Orton

NXT Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair Vs Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Championship Match: Shayna Baszler Vs Becky Lynch (c) ALSO READ: WWE losing USD 22 million by relocating Wrestlemania 36 to WWE Performance Centre due to Coronavirus scare?

