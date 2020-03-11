WWE News: WrestleMania 36 could be cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak? Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak, will WWE cancel or reschedule WrestleMania 36? Find out.

Amid mounting concern over the spread of coronavirus, many festivals, concerts and live shows across the world have been cancelled or postponed. WWE, on the other hand, is not ready to change WrestleMania 36’s schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak. However, in his recent podcast, Wrestler Ryback asserted that he has discussed the issue with some WWE stars and they think the company will cancel this year’s grand event, Ring Side News reported. While WWE has not cancelled the event yet, the company has added a strict no-touching policy following the outbreak.

The event will take place on April 6 at 65,890-capacity facility Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Considering there are still a couple of weeks left for the show, there is a possibility that WWE could change its plan. According to a report by WHO, globally, more than 4,000 people have died from the coronavirus and over 113,000 cases have been confirmed. About 64,000 people have recovered from the disease around the world, Al Jazeera reported. Italy has recorded the highest single toll from coronavirus in Europe. The outbreak has affected more than 10,000 people in the country and has killed about 631 people.

The much-anticipated event will feature a match between John Cena and The Fiend aka Bray Wyatt. Last month, Cena returned to WWE’s SmackDown and asserted that he is not interested in featuring on WrestleMania. However, before he Cena could leave, Wyatt showed up. He looked at Cena and pointed at the WrestleMania sign and the fans flipped out. As they started chanting “Yes,” Cena reacted to the obvious challenge by giving a tip of the hat in response. The show will also feature a sign between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

Check out the current official card for WrestleMania 36 here:

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

