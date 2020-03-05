WWE News: Wrestlemania 36 to still take place in Tampa Bay in spite of Coronavirus scare; FULL STATEMENT BELOW

Given how Wrestlemania 36 is taking place in Tampa Bay, Florida, there were growing Coronavirus concerns as to how two people were tested positive in the Tampa area while hundreds are still being monitored. WWE has put out a statement to address said concerns.

When it comes to the one thing that the entire globe is currently fussing over and with considerable credibility, it's the widespread concern regarding Coronavirus. More than 3000 deaths have been confirmed due to the deadly virus while thousands have been tested positive. Because of the virus taking center stage in several countries like Italy and South Korea, precautions are being taken by the entertainment, music and sports industry. While several shoots and events have been cancelled, many have been postponed to an indefinite time schedule.

There were growing concerns regarding the soon to take place Wrestlemania 36, as it's being hosted in Tampa Bay, Florida. As per ESPN, at least two people have been tested positive for Coronavirus while hundreds are being monitored in the Tampa Area. Giving a statement to ESPN is WWE themselves, who shared, "The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay."

"We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events," the statement added.

Do you think it's a wise decision by WWE to host such a massive crowd in spite of a Coronavirus scare? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: WWE: Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend seeks REVENGE from John Cena; explains why Wrestlemania 36 bout is necessary

Meanwhile, on April 5, 2020, we will be seeing John Cena return to in-ring action against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend while Roman Reigns will get a chance to win the Universal Championship against Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36.

Read More