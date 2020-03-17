WWE News: WrestleMania 36 will be taped without audience at a new venue amid Coronavirus crisis; Deets Inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid Coronavirus crisis, WWE WrestleMania 36 will be taped without audience at a new venue. Read on to know more.

After weeks of speculations, WWE has announced that the highly anticipated WrestleMania 36 event will not take place at Raymond James Stadium as scheduled. While the event will still take place on April 5, amid the Coronavirus pandemic WWE has decided to go audience free, just like they did for the last week’s SmackDown show. WrestleMania 36 will no longer take place in Tampa Bay. However, it will stream live according to the original schedule. The upcoming event will be aired live from WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE’s announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control announced last week that any gathering of 50 or more people should be avoided or cancelled for eight weeks, Fox News reported. WrestleMania 36 was initially scheduled to take place in Tampa at a venue that can accommodate 65,890 people at a time. While WWE refuses to cancel its shows, all the major sports leagues in the USA have suspended their seasons, including MLB, NHL and MLB. Last week, SmackDown aired live from an empty stadium in Orlando.

According to a report by CNN, COVID-19 has infected more than 182,400 people and killed over 7,100 worldwide. In the US, the virus has infected more than 4,400 people and killed about 86. While medical professionals are busy finding a cure for the disease, health experts and governments across the world are advising people to stay at home and isolate themselves. People have been entrusted to self-quarantine and avoid social contact. Check out the current official card for WrestleMania 36 here: WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c) WWE Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg (c) WWE NXT Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c) RAW Women's Title Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c) John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles ALSO READ: WWE News: Jushin Thunder Liger to feature in WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020; Details Inside

