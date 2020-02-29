WWE News: Wrestler Rhea Ripley OPENS UP about dealing with mental health struggles; Check it out

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion wrestler Rhea Ripley opened up about dealing with mental health issues. Here’s what she had to say.

Rhea Ripley, who is all set to feature in the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event, opened up about her mental health struggles in a candid tweet. The WWE NXT Women’s Champion will enter the ring in the biggest match of her career on the event which is scheduled to take place on April 5. In the soul-baring tweet, the 23-year-old wrestler mentioned that she deals with mental health illness like many others but manages to always stand tall. She also motivated others to fight back.

“Work on being in love with the person in the mirror who has been through so much but is still standing. My mental health has its ups and downs just like anyone. If I can do it, then so can you. I ain’t done yet,” she tweeted alongside a mirror selfie, flaunting her ripped arms. She will defend her NXT Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. Earlier this month, Ring Side News that Ripley is getting a bump in her pay for her upcoming match. Since she is under the NXT contract, and the deal does not include RAW appearances, she is very likely getting a bonus for her upcoming match.

Check out the post here:

Work on being in love with the person in the mirror who has been through so much but is still standing.

My mental health has its ups and downs just like anyone. If I can do it, then so can you.

I ain’t done yet ; Shirt - https://t.co/AihVIKMwxf @theactionman_ @GallonGear pic.twitter.com/X6JjSDaSFz — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 28, 2020

Meanwhile, during the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE also confirmed that John Cena will lock horns with The fiend for Wrestlemania 36. The latest episode featured the much-anticipated appearance of Cena. Just before Cena exited the stage, after addressing her fans from the ring, he gave the crowd a salute, and instantly, the lights dropped. When they came back up, Fiend was standing behind him. He looked at Cena and pointed at the WrestleMania sign and the fans flipped out. As they started chanting “Yes” Cena reacted to the obvious challenge by giving a tip of the hat in response.

