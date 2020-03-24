WWE News: Wrestlers are working late night hours to increase content amidst Coronavirus scare?

WWE's live tapings are currently taking place at the WWE Performance Center, in Orlando, Florida, and according to reports, wrestlers have been working late nights to get ample content, amidst the coronavirus scare.

WWE made the monumental decision recently to shift Wrestlemania 36 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay to the WWE Performance Center, without a live audience, amidst the coronavirus scare. Moreover, The Show of Shows will be taking place over the course of two days, i.e. April 4-5, in various locations and will feature matches like Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (for RAW Women's Championship), Randy Orton vs. Edge and John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend, just to name a few!

Now, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, WWE is taking extra precautions when it comes to their content being enough for the next few weeks as the state of the entire globe hangs in the balance, due to COVID-19. There are reportedly several late-night tapings as WWE wants to get record content, in case they are prohibited from filming at the Performance Center. This means that the WWE superstars have to put in late hours to get the job done, knowing how even RAW and SmackDown are being taped under careful precautions at the Performance Center.

Do you think WWE made the right decision to not delay Wrestlemania 36? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Speaking of performing at Wrestlemania 36 without a live audience to cheer or even boo them on, Sasha Banks had tweeted, "It breaks my heart to know that fans won't be able to attend #WrestleMania They aren't just there to watch the show, they're apart of it! But priority #1 is everyone's health. So on April 5th, we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. Its what you deserve."

