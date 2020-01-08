WWE News: The wrestling company just made CM Punk's cherished dream come true; DEETS INSIDE

During CM Punk's tenure in WWE, the 41-year-old wrestler had one dream that he wanted to come true and finally, years later, the wrestling company has fulfilled that wish. Read below to know what Punk's dream was and how the wish came to be granted.

In November 2019, CM Punk literally shocked the world when he made an appearance towards the end of WWE Backstage to finally confirm the rumours that he was joining the FOX talk show as an analyst. However, as fans would have hoped, Punk has no interest in making an in-ring return. The 41-year-old wrestler made an impressive mark in the wrestling company, especially with his 'Summer of Punk' angle. In 2011, Punk had several promos stating that he wanted WWE to bring back the iconic WWE ice creams.

In case you were wondering why we brought up the topic of the ice creams; which had faces of legendary wrestlers like Steve Austin, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, Hulk Hogan and the late Andre The Giant' faces imprinted on it, well we have some good news for Punk and the WWE Universe! WWE is finally bringing back the ice-cream bars as revealed by a Twitter user, who helped in making the dessert! "I’m proud to say I was involved in bringing @CMPunk’s wish to life and these will be on sale at your local supermarket sale. A little different in shape and with no-stick but they are coming back! WWE Ice Cream Bars!," Steven excitedly tweeted.

Check out Steven's tweet below:

I’m proud to say I was involved in bringing @CMPunk’s wish to life and these will be on sale at your local super market sale. A little different in shape and with no stick but they are coming back! WWE Ice Cream Bars! @ryansatin @zmanbrianzane @JaimsVanDerBeek @OGkevingill pic.twitter.com/s4AP8BUY9K — Steven (@OaklandRovers) January 7, 2020

The tweet also features how the ice cream would look like and has John Cena, Becky Lynch and the late Randy Savage's faces imprinted on it.

We can't wait to get our hands on these ice cream sandwiches!

Meanwhile, when Renee asked Punk on WWE Backstage if he would ever contemplate a possible comeback to WWE as an in-ring wrestler, he replied back, "I’m 41-years-old and I’ve lived and experienced life where I know to not say ‘no.’ But that’s going to be a bridge that is going to have to be built and it might take as long as building the Great Wall of China. There are some hurdles there."

