WWE News: Wrestling stars Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will NOT lock horns at WWE SummerSlam event?

It was recently reported that former WWE champion Brock Lesnar, who has been maintaining a safe distance from the wrestling ring for quite some time now, might lock horns with Bobby Lashley at WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam event. However, according to the latest report, WWE has no such plans. The last time we saw Brock in the wrestling ring, he was brutally defeated by Drew McIntyre at the WrestleMania 36. Last week, Wrestling Observer reported that the 42-year-old wrestler might return to the wrestling scene in August for SummerSlam.

The wrestling company is not planning on organising a math between the two veteran wrestlers because they have other plans for them, World Wrestling reported. In April, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reflected on the possibility of not seeing the WWE star in the wrestling ring again, considering no one heard anything about him after his WrestleMania 36 loss. Dave suggested that it is possible that Brock is just practicing social distancing and is not interested in performing in empty venues without the live audience and would probably make a comeback once things go back to how they were.

About the upcoming event, SportsKeeda mentioned that the company’s officials were hopeful that things will settle down by August, and WWE could see the fans returning to the arena to watch live matches. It was also reported that the company was planning on postponing the pay-per-view event to September. However, it depends on the situation of the health crisis. The company had started organising audience-free matches in empty arenas because of the US Government’s social distancing order.

