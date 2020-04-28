WWE News: WWE is selling the dirt from The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match

WWE is now selling the dirt from The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match. Read on to know more.

You can now become the proud owner of the dirt from WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match, which took place at the WrestleMania 36 event, between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. To commemorate the fight, which ended with Taker brutally defeating Styles, by selling a Limited Edition 15" x 17" plaque featuring a capsule of dirt from where the match was filmed. There are just 536 dirt capsules, ComicBook reported. The souvenirs worth USD 74.99 can be pre-ordered now and it will be in stock on May 13. The customers will also be given the option of paying in instalments.

Just last week, during an interaction with After The Bell podcast, Triple H revealed that the WWE officials almost cancelled the Boneyard match. The 50-year-old wrestler stated WWE creators were apprehensive about the match because of its venue. Triple stated that he had expected the set to be on a giant piece of land in the middle of nowhere near the Performance Center in Orlando. However, things did not go as planned and they could only find a one-acre lot near a residential neighborhood.

Triple mentioned that considering the venue, the officials thought it shoot would not work out and wanted to get in touch with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to cancel the grand fight and film it in a studio. But he convinced him to give it a go. “I was like, Michael, this is it. This is the hand we have, these are the cards we’ve been dealt. We’ve got to figure out how to make this work now,” he said.

