WWE: Nikki Bella addresses speculations she's pregnant with second baby after WrestleMania 37 appearance

Nikki Bella took to her Instagram page to shed light on her "hormones, body changes and holding 8 pounds of water weight" while addressing 'second baby' pregnancy rumours post her WrestleMania 37 appearance with Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins' legacy was cemented at this year's WrestleMania as the siblings were deservedly inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Moreover, at WrestleMania 37, we saw the beloved twins in a hilarious segment with Bayley, which was documented in a series of funny photos by Nikki as an Instagram post.

However, Nikki's IG post had fans questioning if the Total Bellas star was pregnant again after welcoming her first child with Artem Chigvintsev, a baby boy named Matteo Chigvintsev on July 31 of last year. Addressing the pregnancy speculations in the comments section was Nikki herself who penned, "No lol I have seen a few of these comments. My dress was baggy and with the number placement and being super bloated from travel and hormones (milk is coming to an end) I totally look it. It is what is lol. Had abs in the day and a little belly at night. #momlife."

The 37-year-old wrestler shared her comments on her Instagram Stories and further wrote, "So a lot of people have asked me this since the weekend, sucks lol, but I talk about it on the podcast tomorrow. Hormones, body changes and holding 8 pounds of water weight! Today back to normal today!!"

Nikki later posted an intense workout session video with Brie in a new IG post as the two are seen gruelling it out at their home gym. We have to admit; the sisters are absolutely killing it!

Watch The Bella Twins' dedicated workout session below:

Nikki's IG caption reads as, "Back at it this am..."

ALSO READ: Nikki Bella discusses wanting a 2nd child in the future after Matteo and making her WWE return with Brie Bella

Guess that put the rumours to rest once and for all!

Credits :Nikki Bella Instagram

Share your comment ×