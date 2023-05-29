WWE NXT Battleground 2023 Results: Carmelo Hayes retains the NXT Championship; Full list inside

WWE NXT saw another eventful night at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. This Battleground saw the crowning of the NXT women’s champion along with ending rivalry between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. Everything was on the line for the gold brand in a night that featured the future of the business. Here is the full list of winners and important highlights from WWE NXT Battleground 2023.

WWE NXT Battleground 2023 Results

The triple threat was a serious crowd-pleaser for the opening match of the night. Wes Lee defeated Joe Gacy and Tyler Bate to retain the NXT North American Championship. The three men definitely brought the best to the table.

Noam Dar retained the Heritage Cup by defeating Dragon Lee with the final score 2-1. The Last Man Standing was one of the best WWE matches that have been produced this year with Ilja Dragunov defeating Dijak by ten counts.

The NXT Tag Team Championships was a fine match which started slow but had a strong three-minute burst of energy towards the end. Gallus defeated The Creed Brothers.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the new NXT women's champion. Stratton and Valkyria performed their absolute best in one of the longest matches that NXT has produced in years. Every big move from Valkyrie was sold as a difficult one because of the knee injury. Both Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria came out looking more like stars than they did coming in.

Carmelo Hayes retained NXT Championship by defeating Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker’s perspective also changed after losing to the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes. He refused to give ‘The A Champion’ his grace, which led to the massive grudge match between the two young stars.

