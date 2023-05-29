WWE NXT Battleground 2023: Results, winners and highlights

WWE NXT presented an electrifying night of action at NXT Battleground, held at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The event featured six intense matches that captivated the audience and showcased the incredible talent within the NXT roster. From heated rivalries to championship showdowns, let's dive into the highlights of this memorable night.

Wes Lee Retains NXT North American championship in thrilling triple threat showdown

In a non-stop triple threat match, Wes Lee successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against the conniving Joe Gacy and the unpredictable Tyler Bate. The high-octane encounter saw Lee's resilience and strategic maneuvers come into play as he managed to outsmart his opponents and secure the victory. This match set the tone for the night and demonstrated why Lee's reign as champion has been nothing short of exceptional.

Noam Dar triumphs over Dragon Lee, retains Heritage Cup at NXT Battleground

Noam Dar put his Heritage Cup on the line in a hard-fought battle against Dragon Lee. The match showcased the technical prowess and resilience of both competitors as they exchanged impactful moves and near falls. Despite a few sloppy moments, the match remained intense throughout. Dar ultimately retained his title with a score of 2-1, showcasing his mastery of the Heritage Cup rules and leaving fans eager to see what lies ahead for the Scottish Supernova.

Ilja Dragunov emerges victorious in brutal last man standing battle against Dijak

Ilja Dragunov and Dijak delivered an absolute war in their Last Man Standing match. The brutality and physicality on display were unmatched as both competitors unleashed devastating strikes and took risks to incapacitate their opponent. This match stood out as one of the best of the year, not only in NXT but in WWE as a whole. Dragunov emerged victorious, delivering a jaw-dropping jumping forearm strike that left Dijak unable to answer the referee's ten count.

Gallus overcomes The Creed Brothers' Challenge, retains NXT tag team championships

Gallus put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against the formidable Creed Brothers in a hard-hitting tag team encounter. The match started slow but gained momentum as Julius Creed received a hot tag, leading to an explosive final three minutes. After some outside interference and chaos, Gallus managed to overcome the Creed Brothers and retain their titles. However, the interference left fans questioning the integrity of the outcome and anticipating a future showdown between these two dominant teams.

Tiffany Stratton captures NXT women's championship in hard-fought clash with Lyra Valkyria

Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria competed for the prestigious NXT Women's Championship in an emotionally charged battle. Valkyria fought through a knee injury suffered earlier in the week, displaying incredible resilience. However, it was Stratton's relentless aggression and skill that ultimately prevailed. The match showcased the potential and star power of both competitors, with Valkyria proving her mettle despite falling short. Stratton emerged victorious, capturing the NXT Women's Championship in a hard-fought contest.

Carmelo Hayes retains NXT championship in epic showdown against Bron Breakker

The main event of the evening featured an intense clash for the NXT Championship between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. Hayes struggled to keep the powerful Breakker down, but he found his opening and capitalized on it. In a display of agility and precision, Hayes executed a series of superkicks and a springboard back elbow to secure the win and retain his title. While the match didn't reach the anticipated show-stopping level, it solidified Hayes' place as a fighting champion and left the door open for future challengers.

NXT Battleground 2023 provided a rollercoaster of emotions and unforgettable moments. From the shocking victories to the fierce rivalries, this event showcased the incredible talent and athleticism that NXT has to offer. As the superstars of NXT continue to raise the bar, fans eagerly await the next chapter in their enthralling journeys.

