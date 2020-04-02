WWE NXT: From Bobby Fish’s loss to Dexter Lumis’ big win; Here are the results and match highlights

From Bobby Fish’s loss to Dexter Lumis’ big win; Here are the results and match highlights from the latest episode of WWE NXT

Even though the world is currently under lockdown amid the Coronavirus crisis, WWE is not compromising on the action. The company aired its last episode of NXT before diving into its eagerly awaited WrestleMania 36 event. The latest edition of NXT features some of the most spectacular performances by Velveteen Dream, Dexter Lumis, KUSHIDA and more. Even the wrestlers who ended up losing the matches, showed off powerful movies and provided the fans with all the WWE action they were craving for while practicing social distancing. The show featured women’s gauntlet match and North American Championship match.

Check out the results and match highlights below:

Velveteen Dream defeated Bobby Fish: Initially, it was Fish who dominated the fight by planting some swift kicks on Dream’s leg. He further caught him in a sleeper hold, but Dream fought out of it. Fish then went back to focusing on kicking Dream and ended up dominating the match throughout two commercial breaks. However, Dream eventually took control of it and ended the match with a Pinfall.

Dexter Lumis defeated Jake Atlas: The match started with Dexter Lumis chasing Jake Atlas around the ring. After Lumis gave him few stiff blows, Altas hit Lumis with a leaping arm drag and in return Lumis went for a spinebuster. After exchanging some solid blows, Lumis uppercuts Atlas, but Atlas manages a backbreaker. He further went for a suicide dive, but Lumis pinned him down with an anaconda vice. The match ended with Atlas tapping out.

Dakota Kai won a six-woman gauntlet match: Dakota Kai defeated Shotzi Blackheart, Deonna Purrazzo, Xia Li, Aliyah and Kayden Carter. In the beginning, Blackheart had the match under control. The wrestler literally crushed Purrazzo when she attempted to make a comeback. She hit Blackheart with a pump kick and then also stomped on her face, locking her in a chin lock. But Blackheart ended the match with a powerful pinfall and won. She then defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Xia Li, Aliyah and Kayden Carter, before falling prey to Kai’s pinfall.

Kushida defeated Joaquin Wilde: Kushida from the very beginning hit Wilde with powerful blows. While Wilde did escape some of his moves, Kushida put an end to the fight with an armbar and won.

Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic and Damien Priest: The action-packed triple threat match was loaded with strong blows. While all three put up a great fight, Lee took control of the match and after defeating Priest, he hit Dijakovic with a pinfall and won.

