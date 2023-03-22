WWE NXT: Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock's daughter to make in-ring debut; here's everything you need to know

Ava Raine, daughter of actor and professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, will be making her in-ring debut at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday, March 25. The 21-year-old was revealed as a member of The Schism in October 2022. Ava signed in with WWE three years ago, in 2020, using her real name, Simone Johnson. In 2022, she began using her ring name, Ava Raine. Continue reading to know more about her upcoming in-ring debut.

Ava Raine's in-ring debut

WWE announced an eight-person match for Stand & Deliver, which will be streamed live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, hours before WrestleMania on March 25. Even though she has wrestled a few times at WWE NXT house shows throughout 2022, the upcoming match will be her official televised in-ring debut. The other members of her stable, The Schism, include Joe Gacy, Jagger Reed, and Rip Fowler.

On last night's show, Chase U and The Schism challenged each other to an eight-person match between the two warring stables. "Woah, woah, woah #Schism vs. #ChaseU at #StandAndDeliver with the winner getting control of Chase University?!" WWU tweeted confirming the match officially. Ava quoted the tweet and said, "better savor what you have left of that university. see you at stand & deliver." Another tweet from the rising wrestler reads, "can’t wait to hear duke talk about how miserable he is & for thea just to scream … woohoo."

Ava made a post on her Instagram with the promotional poster and wrote, "now that odds are even… chase university will still fail [shrug emoji]. see you at stand & deliver." She currently has an ongoing feud with Thea Hail, from the Chase U stable. On the February 7 episode of NXT, Ava kidnapped and choked Hail. On the February 14 episode, she appeared in the crowd when Hail was having a match against Tiffany Stratton. Ava successfully managed to distract Hail and made her lose the match. As per her WWE profile, Ava has dropped Raine from her screen name and will only go by Ava from now on.