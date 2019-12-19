WWE NXT Results: Rhea Ripley overcomes Shayna Baszler to become new NXT Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler stole the show in the main event of this week's WWE NXT. Read below to know how Rhea defeated Shayna and became the new NXT Women's Champion.

WWE NXT proves yet again why it's a brand to be reckoned with and that it can give both RAW and SmackDown a run for their money! With an incredible talent to boast about, the men and women of NXT defy odds and give us breathtaking matches that are technically sound but also promise a solid back story. While Adam Cole and Finn Balor fought for the former's NXT Championship and delivered an almost perfect match (Adam retained), it was the main event that had everyone's tongues wagging.

Shayna Baszler defended her NXT Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley to close out the night. Early on, Rhea dominated the bout but was interrupted by Shayna's fellow MMA Four Horsewomen mates Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke who momentarily attacked the challenger but were eventually ejected out of the match. Baszler used the distraction by her friends to her advantage and stomped Ripley's hand on the steel steps viciously. When Rhea recovered and hit the champion with the clean-cut Riptide, the referee was unable to count the pin as he was earlier crushed by Shayna following a dropkick from the challenger. Baszler was able to smack Ripley on a steel chair as the referee recovered but the challenger still managed to kick out.

Rhea was then trapped in the dangerous Kirifuda Clutch by Shayna and she nearly passed out by the submission move. However, like a true hero rises Ripley recovered and caught Baszler in a perfect avalanche Riptide to win and become the new NXT Women's Championship.

The NXT Universe entered the ring and hoisted the NXT Women's Champion on their shoulders as a beyond ecstatic Rhea Ripley celebrated her big win over Shayna Baszler!

What did you think of Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

