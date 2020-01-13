WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Results: Undisputed Era ambushes Imperium post Walter defeating Joe Coffey

While Walter was successfully able to retain his championship against Joe Coffey, Imperium was ambushed by a sneak attack courtesy of The Undisputed Era, who stood tall to end the action-packed and highly entertaining first WWE pay-per-view of 2020. Read below for more details.

The first pay-per-view of 2020 for WWE was an action-packed and highly entertaining NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. Kicking off the night's festivities, we had Trent Seven and Eddie Dennis going toe-to-toe while Kay Lee Ray retained her NXT UK Women's Championship against Toni Storm and Piper Niven. Tyler Bate defeated Jordan Devilin with a twisting corkscrew splash while Gallus retained their NXT UK Tag Team Championship in a thrilling Fatal 4-Way Ladder match.

But the highlight of the night that truly defined NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II was the main event where Walter was seeing defending his United Kingdom Championship against Joe Coffey. While it was the post-match antics that was extremely memorable, kudos have to be given to the leaders of both Imperium and Gallus, who put on a fabulous match! It was an even fight, which is a rare bout for Walter, who is usually the dominating factor. The Iron King was able to down his opponent with a powerbomb but the referee was unconscious thanks to Walter's dropkick. When Alexandr Wolfe interrupted the match, Ilja Dragunov came forward to even the odds.

Dragunov ended up sending Wolfe crashing into Coffey while a powerbomb and a sleeper by The Ring General sealed the deal for Joe. However, that was not the end!

When the rest of Imperium joined in on the celebration with Walter, the faction was ambushed by The Undisputed Era. NXT Champion Adam Cole finished the night with The Last Shot to the still United Kingdom Champion.

On January 25, we will get to see Imperium going one-on-one in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match at Worlds Collide 2020.

