WWE: Paul Heyman REVEALS he 'personally hates Marvel and DC movies' and it's because of John Cena

Paul Heyman commented on finding such people and pondered over how WWE can help them, aid in lifting them up "and make them an even better person so that they're a far better representative of the company." Elaborating further on his stance, Heyman touched upon his dislike for superhero movies and it's all because of one John Cena: "I very often have told my own children if I catch them watching a Marvel or a DC movie because I personally hate Marvel and DC movies , just hate superhero movies. That's just me, and I'm right in my contempt and disdain for them. They asked me why, and I tell them because I know a real-life superhero, and his name is John Cena," via ComicBook.

It won't be wrong to say that John Cena is "a real-life superhero" and Paul Heyman wholeheartedly agrees! Talking with Bleacher Report, Roman Reigns' "Special Counsel" spoke candidly about how WWE is on the hunt for the next John Cena within its developmental system. However, it wasn't technically in order to find another multi-time WrestleMania main eventer with a record World Championships to boast about, but rather, it's how the 45-year-old wrestler-actor is the ideal WWE ambassador.

"John Cena is a real-life superhero, flaws and all. That's a hero, that's a superhero in my book. We should all aspire to be the type of interactive combiner up-lifter that John Cena is," Paul Heyman added appreciatively. Furthermore, the 57-year-old wrestling manager couldn't stop himself from showering even more praises upon the Peacemaker star: "That's why he was and still remains such a great representative and ambassador for WWE. This is what we look for, and it's not just limited to, 'The guy can do a promo. The guy has done good moves. Did you see him drop the elbow off the top rope' anymore. There's much more to it."

"Good for the industry itself that we're taking into accountability the type of people that we want associates with it because for so long, there were no standards. If you could draw money, we didn't care. Oh, well, you see what a rat bastard that person is? Yeah, but he draws a lot of money. Well, then we're gonna put up with him. Not in the next generation. We wanna know we have a room full of people that view their image with the seriousness that a John Cena would view it," Paul concluded.

Not just for Paul Heyman, John Cena is "a real-life superhero" in our eyes, too!

It was recently revealed that John Cena - who granted Make-A-Wish's 1000th wish back in 2012 - broke the Guinness World Record for the most Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes granted, with a massive 650 wishes milestone. "A real-life superhero," indeed!

