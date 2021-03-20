WWE: Paul Wight aka Big Show REVEALS Justin Bieber was supposed to fight alongside John Cena at SummerSlam

AEW wrestler Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show in WWE, revealed to Chris Jericho that the wrestling company was in talks with Justin Bieber for a match at SummerSlam 2014. However, things didn't work out.

While for many it was surprising and for others, not so surprising, the Big Show, who now goes by his real name Paul Wight, is another disgruntled wrestler who left WWE for AEW. During his recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast via Sports Illustrated, Paul made the shocking revelation of how Justin Bieber was in talks with WWE to be a part of SummerSlam 2014.

"I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this on-air, but years ago I had worked out for one of the SummerSlams in LA. I had worked out with a very good friend who was working with Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber. It was going to be John Cena, the Big Show and Justin Bieber vs. The Wyatts at SummerSlam. Bieber was on board, he was excited, he was on board, he wanted to work out with John and I. This was a really, really big deal," Wight recalled.

While one would assume that WWE would lap up such a star-studded opportunity, Wight added, "One of the people making the decisions said, 'I don't see how Justin Bieber is going to relate to our audience.' It’s like, does anyone not see the amount of eyes that Justin Bieber would bring to that match?"

According to the 49-year-old wrestler, WWE had offered to help promote Justin's album Purpose as well. Talking about dealing with Bieber's manager Braun, who is "all about cash," Paul divulged to Chris that WWE jacked him around for about two weeks. In the end, Scooter stated, "Listen it’s not going to happen—I’ve got the kid USD 1 million to watch a soccer game and they’re flying him down on a private jet."

On the other hand, Jericho recounted how he tried to get Will Ferrell to appear at Wrestlemania but was then told by WWE management that they don't pay their celebrities.

Paul Wight's revelation is indeed shocking as we can't imagine WWE not capitalising on Justin Bieber's star power which would have indeed been a big box-office draw at SummerSlam 2014.

Nonetheless, at SummerSlam 2014, we got Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (which The Beast won in dominant fashion and which received 4.25 stars out of 5 by Dave Meltzer) while Big Show didn't have a match scheduled. Interestingly, it was also Chris Jericho who went toe-to-toe with Bray Wyatt during the PPV while The Wyatt Family members, the late Luke Harper and Erick Rowan were banned from ringside.

