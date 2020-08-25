WWE Payback 2020: Roman Reigns will compete against Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for Universal Championship

In what was a shocking return to end SummerSlam 2020 on a high note, Roman Reigns decimated both Universal Champion Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend and Braun Strowman post their match. The trio will now collide at Payback 2020 for the Universal Title.

At SummerSlam 2020, after Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend and Braun Strowman went through hell and back during the main event, it was the former who was able to trample over The Monster Amongst Men and retain his Universal Championship. But The Fiend's celebration was short-lived when Roman Reigns made his surprise return and reigned terror on not just the Universal Champ but Strowman as well. Two spears were gifted to Wyatt while Braun took multiple chair shots to bring him down courtesy of The Big Dog.

Now, WWE has revealed that Reigns is being put into the main event scene from the get-go as he will get a chance at the Universal Championship. Where? Payback 2020. According to WWE's website, Roman will go toe-to-toe with Bray and Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match. This means that the SummerSlam 2020 post-main event attack was just an appetiser for the brutality that is yet to come from the trio. Given how Reigns' new tee says Wreck Everyone & Leave, we're being promised a new, exciting avatar to The Big Dog.

Are you excited for Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman at WWE Payback 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Roman Reigns wreaks havoc in surprise return; Seth Rollins & Asuka reign supreme

Interestingly WWE Payback takes place just one week after SummerSlam 2020 on August 30 and is already filled with several matches coming out of WWE Raw this week including Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee, Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and Apollo Crews vs Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

Credits :WWE

Share your comment ×