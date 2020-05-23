WWE pays tribute to late wrestling superstar & Cryme Tyme member Shad Gaspard at SmackDown

On the latest edition of SmackDown, WWE paid tribute to the late wrestling superstar and Cryme Tyme member Shad Gaspard.

WWE paid a sweet tribute to late wrestling star and Cryme Tyme tag team member Shad Gaspard during the latest edition of SmackDown. Gaspard was declared dead on May 20, three days after the wrestler went missing at the Venice beach. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that it recovered the 39-year-old wrestler’s body near the beach, Fox News reported. Just earlier this week, Gaspard and his 10-year-old son Aryeh were pulled into a rip current at the beach, TMZ reported. While the lifeguards saved his son, a large wave crashed onto Gaspard and he lost his life.

The latest SmackDown episode featured a graphic tribute for the late wrestler. The wrestling company projected Gaspard’s picture on a giant screen with “in memory of Shad Gaspard 1981-2020” written on it. Gaspard was one of the leading names in the WWE wrestling scene for years before he decided to put an end to his wrestling career in 2010. He was a part of the tag team Cryme Tyme with his partner Jayson Anthony Paul. In addition to the WWE wrestling ring, Gaspard also featured in a few movies, including Think Like a Man Too.

Check out the tribute here:

After the news broke, various WWE superstars took to social media to mourn Gaspard’s demise. They remembered him as a powerful fighter and a caring father. WWE CEO Vince Mcmahon tweeted his condolence for the wrestling superstar. “The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time,” he wrote. WWE also issued an official statement. “WWE's thoughts are with the family of Shad Gaspard. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the tweet read. Wrestlers like Roman Reigns, Triple H, Sasha Banks, and Matt Cardona also paid their respect.

ALSO RED: WWE News: Seth Rollins SLAMS Jim Cornette for his comments on Becky Lynch's pregnancy: I can't forgive him

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×