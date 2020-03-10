WWE RAW: AJ Styles CHALLENGES Undertaker for Wrestlemania 36 by insulting his wife; contract signing next week

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In this week's Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles issued a Wrestlemania 36 challenge to The Undertaker by making fun of the wrestler and his wife and former WWE wrestler Michelle McCool. A contract signing between the two WWE superstars will take place next week on WWE RAW.

At the recently held Elimination Chamber 2020, AJ Styles was met with a deadly chokeslam, courtesy of The Undertaker, who assisted Aleister Black in securing a big win over The Phenomenal Styles! In this week's Monday Night RAW, AJ cut a vicious promo, challenging Taker to a match at The Show of Shows, Wrestlemania 36! Given that Undertaker was nowhere near the vicinity and in the presence of The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows), Styles ran his mouth insulting the veteran wrestler.

According to AJ, Taker tarnished his heavily celebrated legacy by continuing to wrestle even after his probable retirement match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33. Moreover, Styles claimed that the mythical Undertaker was now just a broken-down old man named Mark Callaway. Digging the wound deeper, AJ blamed Undertaker's wife and former WWE wrestler Michelle McCool saying that she was the reason the 54-year-old wrestler kept coming back for more money. "Your wife is going to run you into the ground. And I'm going to help her," Styles promised and concluded that he would put the final nail in The Deadman's coffin by challenging him to a match at Wrestlemania 36!

As revealed by WWE, The Undertaker and AJ Styles will sign their WrestleMania 36 contract next week on WWE RAW. Check out WWE's announcement below:

"A contract signing between Styles and The Phenom has been set for next week’s Raw, wherein their WrestleMania match will be made. Given Styles’ various insults to The Phenom’s reputation, his abilities, and his family, it’s safe to say at least one party will be very incentivized to attend," WWE wrote regarding the upcoming contract signing on RAW.

