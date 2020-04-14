WWE RAW: From Andrade’s brutal loss to Asuka’s big win; Here are the results and match highlights

From Andrade’s brutal loss to Asuka’s big win, here are the results and match highlights from the latest edition of WWE RAW.

The latest edition of WWE RAW marked the first live show after weeks of taped episodes. Earlier this month, the fans saw some action-packed matches as part of the WrestleMania 36 event, but the fights were all taped in advance and unlike the previous shows, this event was not live. However, with Raw, the WWE fans got the live-action they were craving for. It featured some of the most high-voltage performances by Asuka, Aleister Black, Shayna Baszler, Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre.

Check out results and match highlights here:

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Asuka defeats Ruby Riott:

The match started with Riott going for a headlock, but Asuka broke free screaming something in Japanese. She further gets dropped by a shoulder by Ruby. In response, Asuka took Riott down by the arm, hitting it repeatedly. Asuka then knocked Ruby from the ring after holding her foot on her face in the corner. In an attempt to gain control over the match, Riott sends Asuka over the barricades. She hits Riott with a head kick before getting on top of the barricade and dancing.

After exchanging some more powerful blows, Asuka hit Riott with a German suplex, followed by a Shining Wizard to end the match. To her horror, Riott bounced back up and hit Asuka. Ruby tried to pin Asuka down but she held Riott in the Asuka lock and won the match.

Aleister Black defeats Oney Lorcan:

The match started on a powerful note with both the wrestlers showing off their stunning moves. In the very beginning of the match, Black and Lorcan locked-up. Black took him down and grabbed a front facelock. Lorcan responded by hitting him with a headlock. Black then rolled over and hit an arm-drag. While Lorcan did manage to break free, Black again hit him with another arm-drag. After hitting each other with equally powerful blows, Black started looking for an armbar, meanwhile, Lorcan got to the ropes and hit Black with a chop on the chest. As a response, Black hits him with a flurry of strikes.

He rolled-up Lorcan for a two-count, then Lorcan hit him with some stiff chops. Angry and determined to end the match, Black hits a leaping knee before lifting him with his boot and hits him with a Black Mass.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Shayna Baszler defeats Sarah Logan

This was a relatively shorter match and Baszler won it in no time. The match began with Logan forearms Baszler in the back. Baszler hit back with a forearm that dropped Logan, before taking her down and repeatedly hitting her with hammerfists. Looking at the aggression, the referee pulls Baszler off. While Logan tries to get up, Baszler stomped her elbow and ended up winning the match.

Austin Theory defeats Akira Tozawa

As the match started, Theory kicked Tozawa and then pinned him down by drilling him with his knee. Responding to the powerful blow, Tozawa hit him kicked and punched until Theory dropped him on the buckles, maintaining his control over the match. After exchanging some kicks and punches, Theory went for a rear chinlock drove his knee into Tozawa’s back. While Tozawa tried to overpower Theory with some hard punches, Theory hit him with a missile dropkick and a two-count. Tozawa still tries to make a comeback with an octopus stretch, Theory hits ATL for the win.

Angel Garza defeats Tehuti Miles:

Garza started the match by slapping Miles away. Miles responded with ducking and leaping Garza’s blows, but he catches him. He then chops the chest of the wrestler and plants a kick to his chest. Garza then ripped his pants off and kicked him hard in his face. Finally, Garza hit the Wing Clipper and won the match.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Nia Jax defeats Kairi Sane:

The match started with Sane getting thrown up in the air by Jax. Sane then went to the top rope and jumped over Jax. Jax then tried to hit her competitor but ended up getting dropkicked instead. After exchanging some kicks and slaps, Jax lifted Sane by her hair and lifted her in a military pass before dropping into a Samoan drop and winning the match.

Bobby Lashley defeating No Way Jos

Lashley started the match by drilling Jose with the elbow. He then slammed him into the buckles repeatedly hit him with some powerful punches. Lashley then hit him with an overhead belly-to-belly. After a few blows, Lashley put an end to the match by hitting Jose with one-handed spinebuster and spear.

Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade

This was beyond doubt, the show’s highlight. Drew McIntyre and Andrade locked horns for a remarkable match and hit each other with powerful blows, showing off their perfect moves. After initially losing control, McIntyre owned the match. In the end, Andrade tried to hit draping Hammerlock DDT from the top rope but McIntyre escapes the blow. And in response, he hit him with a Alabama Slam followed by the Claymore Kick and won the match.

