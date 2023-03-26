WWE Raw: Cody Rhodes all set to face Solo Sikoa ahead of Wrestlemania 39

Cody Rhodes is ready to face off the main roster star Solo Sikao in a singles match for the WWE Universal Championship. Sikao is Rhode's final bump in his path before Wrestlemania next weekend. The top competitor isn't slowing down as the two-night competition in California draws near.

Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikao

Rhodes kept momentum on his side by defeating Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium on Friday night's episode of "SmackDown." When the fight was over, "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman and The Bloodline enforcer Solo Sikoa joined Giovanni Vinci, the German's stablemate during the match. After Rhodes defeats Kaiser by pinfall, Heyman gets on the mic to "apologize" and promote the WrestleMania 39 main event. In addition, Heyman tells Rhodes he has got a match against Sikao and if he survives all paths will lead to Wrestlemania.

Heyman said, "The very same Cody Rhodes that sees his road to WrestleMania with a giant pothole in front of him that happens this Monday night on 'Raw,' when you go one versus one against Solo,". When Sikoa made his main roster debut at the Clash at the Castle premium live event earlier this month, it was his first defeat since being called up in September. However, Jimmy Uso's interference during Sikoa's match with Kevin Owens resulted in a disqualification, which caused the loss.

About Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is an American professional and actor who is presently a WWE performer, where he performs on the Raw band. Rhodes rose to fame during his first match with WWE from 2006 to 2011. Ring of Honour, New Japan Pro-wrestling, and Total Nonstop Action wrestling are several other remarkable promotions he has done. Other than wrestling, he has served as a judge on the Go-Big show and featured along with his wife Brandi Rhodes.

