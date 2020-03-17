WWE RAW: Coronavirus what? Stone Cold Steve Austin & Becky Lynch celebrate 3:16 with beers and stunners

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

This week's Monday Night RAW took place at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and saw Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrating 3:16 along with RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch. Check out Stone Cold giving a Stunner to Byron Saxton below.

With the recent coronavirus scare, wreaking havoc on a global scale, the entertainment industry is taking necessary precautions. This includes the cancellation of movie and tv series shoots as well as music concerts and sporting events being delayed or cancelled. However, WWE is still hosting RAW, SmackDown and NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, albeit without a live audience. After SmackDown's recent taping, this week's Monday Night RAW saw Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens and The Undertaker furthering their feuds for Wrestlemania 36.

Becky Lynch made quite an entrance as she drove a massive Optimus Prime truck and belted another passionate promo against her Wrestlemania 36 opponent, Shayna Baszler. In her fiery comeback, The Man spoke about how she is the one woman who has not been bullied by Shayna's monstrous personality and that it would mess with her opponent's head. Moreover, The Queen of Spades looked miffed as she watched the RAW Women's Champion's promo from the confines of the backstage area.

To end the night on a high, keeping the coronavirus scare aside is Stone Cold Steve Austin, who returned to WWE to celebrate 3:16, which has become synonymous with the WWE Hall of Gamer. Explaining the day's laws like how 'four-letter' words are allowed and that beer is a substitute for coffee, Stone Cold was scored by a none the wiser Byron Saxton with Olympic-style scorecards. Eventually, Byron's fate was sealed with a Stunner, courtesy of The Texas Rattlesnake. But, not before Steve offered a beer to the poor chap!

Check out Stone Cold Steve Austin giving a Stunner to Byron Saxton on WWE RAW below:

Not wanting to miss out on the fun, Lynch joined Austin on stage and stomped on Saxton as the two rebels had a 3:16 toast in true beer bath style! However, old habits die hard as Stone Cold hit Byron with another Stunner.

Leave it to Stone Cold and Becky Lynch to leave the WWE Universe happy, even in such troubling times!

ALSO READ: WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin REVEALS if he would consider returning to wrestling post Edge's comeback

Are you excited to see Becky Lynch put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Shayna Baszler at Wrestlemania 36? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :WWE

Read More