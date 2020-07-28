WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam; Seth Rollins & Murphy try to blind Aleister Black

It was an interesting WWE RAW this week as Drew McIntyre accepted Randy Orton's SummerSlam challenge for his WWE Championship. Moreover, Seth Rollins and Murphy targeted Dominik Mysterio and Aleister Black with their horrifying acts.

This week's Monday Night RAW commenced with a passionate promo by Randy Orton as he officially challenged Drew McIntyre for his WWE Championship at SummerSlam. A returning Nia Jax reiterated Orton's feelings of "something missing" and stated she wanted the RAW Women's Championship back but was interrupted by Shayna Baszler. A fight soon followed. We then saw a triple threat tag-team match which pitted The Viking Raiders against Ricochet and Cedric Alexander and Angel Garza and Andrade. Garza won the match for his team courtesy of The Wing Clipper to Alexander.

Next up, we saw Jax and Baszler have an official match but the women ended up fighting outside the ring which led to a double count-out. However, their brawl continued as Nia and Shayna had to be separated by officials. Seth Rollins made his way to the ring with Murphy to speak about his unthinkable actions against Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black. The Monday Night Messiah called out an enraged Dominik Mysterio who tackled the former which led to his own beatdown by Rollins and Murphy. Moreover, Black tried to intervene but was instead almost blinded by Murphy. Dominik saved the day by bringing a kendo stick into the mix and attacked both Seth and Murphy before the duo ran away from the ring.

MVP hosted an episode of VIP Lounge which featured Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and Mustafa Ali. R-Truth tried to win back the 24/7 title by tackling Benjamin but to no avail and escaped from MVP and Bobby's clutches. Mustafa put up a good fight in his match against Lashley but his 450 splash attempt was countered by full nelson for a submission victory.

Next up, it was Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship which saw Kairi Sane chase away Bayley while The Boss tried all tactics to cheat away a victory. Moreover, Banks paid homage to her idol, Eddie Guerrero, by using his infamous tactic of pretending to be beaten up by The Empress with the title belt but the referee saw what happened and hence the DQ request was cancelled. While it seemed like Asuka was winning, her attention was turned to footage on the big screen which showed Bayley beating up Sane and as expected, The Empress was distracted as she went to save her friend thus being counted out. This meant that Sasha was the rightful RAW Women's Champion. Humberto Carrillo and Murphy had a quick match which led to the former's victory as Murphy Law trumped over the latter's missile dropkick.

The main event saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre take on Dolph Ziggler in another Extreme Rules match but not before the former accepted Randy's SummerSlam challenge. The Scottish Psychopath used weapons to his advantage as he beat down The Showoff with a kendo stick and even threw him into the plexiglass divider. A low blow gave Ziggler some advantage but a few suplexes, being put through a table and a Claymore Kick later, McIntyre won. However, his celebration was ruined by Orton who hit an RKO out of nowhere to end RAW.

Credits :WWE

